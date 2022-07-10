Here's A Taste Of Quiznos' Plans For The Future

The kitchen in Quiznos' model store has also been upgraded to include new flat top grills and deep fryers. But, what exactly, is this Quiznos kitchen cooking up? Eat This, Not That reports the new "globally inspired menu" includes upgrades for Quiznos' Chicken, Italian, and Chicken Carbonara subs, as well as its veggie guacamole sandwich. There are also new sandwich options like an Asian Steak Dipper with grilled steak, pickled veggies, and a pho dipping sauce, as well as a Steakhouse Philly and a Carne Supreme sandwich. For breakfast sandwich fans, there is also now a Steak and Eggs sandwich that will be available all day.

In addition, Eat This, Not That explains the chain's first plant-based vegan protein option, a Beyond Italian Sausage sandwich, along with two new salads have expanded their menu even more. The Cobb and the Steak and Frites salad, which Meat + Poultry explains includes grilled steak, fries (that would explain the deep fryers), bacon, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing are part of Quiznos' attempts at drawing in more customers.

And those customers can expect to see the changes take place at their Quiznos across the country in the upcoming months. More importantly, for us, as long as Quiznos keeps our favorite sandwich on the menu, we'll be more than happy to take a bite along with some of the chain's latest additions out on the new patio digs.