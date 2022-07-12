Anthony 'Spice' Adams Names His Favorite Thing To Cook With Modelo - Exclusive

Spice Adams' favorite thing to cook with Modelo is a true summertime classic. "I like the beer can chicken. That's awesome to do," he said. For those who are unaware, beer can chicken is a style of cooking on the grill. The whole chicken is prepped, and at the final stage, a can of open beer is stuck into the chicken. The whole thing is then placed upright on the grill so the beer evaporates into the meat as it cooks.

Beer can chicken is a fun and somewhat unusual way to grill it, and it has many advantages. As Spice noted, "It's a great way of grilling, and ... a lot of times, if you put the chicken on the grill for too long, then it dries out. If you pair it with Modelo, then it's not dry at all, and it is very tasty." It may be a little more work than some other grilled chicken methods, but it is worth it. He added, "A lot of people like to do chicken wings and things like that, but to do a whole chicken, it is very rewarding."

For those interested in picking up a bottle of Modelo and trying their hand at Spice's favorite beer pairing, we have a recipe for Beer Can Chicken right here.