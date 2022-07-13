The Tragic Reason One Man Died After Drinking Jägermeister
Nowadays, with all that's happening in the world, you might feel like perking up by having a drink. But there are many different types of alcoholic beverages, and picking your suitable "poison" can be a bit overwhelming. For starters, are you familiar with the term kräuterlikör? TasteAtlas says it refers to various "European herb liqueurs, predominantly German," that were created as "medical remedies." You've undoubtedly heard of the most popular kräuterlikör brand, the famous Jägermeister, but there are others, such as Becherovka, Kuemmerling, and Underberg.
Jägermeister was invented in 1934 by Curt Mast, who used "56 herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits" to make this popular shooter drink, per the website. Today, the spirit is also often used in cocktails such as the Jägerbomb, California Surfer, Colt 45, and German Vacation, shares The Spruce Eats. Its uses are wide-ranging, but it is definitely not meant to be consumed in excess — a fact that now has Jägermeister receiving attention in the media following a man's death after drinking the herbal liqueur.
A man died in South Africa after drinking a whole bottle of Jägermeister at once
Sowetan Live reports that a South African man died after drinking a whole bottle of Jägermeister. He had been participating in a drinking contest at a liquor store in the Limpopo province, where competitors each raced to finish an entire bottle of the liqueur for a cash prize. "One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic, where he was certified dead," a police representative confirmed. The man had finished the 35% ABV bottle in two minutes, LADbible reports, which, based on how many shots are in a bottle of liquor, likely equated to 17 shots of Jägermeister in a very short span of time.
Alarmingly, catastrophic consequences like these are often what happens when you drink too much alcohol, also known as binge drinking. According to the CDC, "Very high levels of alcohol in the body can shutdown critical areas of the brain that control breathing, heart rate, and body temperature, resulting in death." The organization advises people to "avoid binge drinking" and to abide by quantity guidelines when consuming alcohol.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).