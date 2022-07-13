The Tragic Reason One Man Died After Drinking Jägermeister

Sowetan Live reports that a South African man died after drinking a whole bottle of Jägermeister. He had been participating in a drinking contest at a liquor store in the Limpopo province, where competitors each raced to finish an entire bottle of the liqueur for a cash prize. "One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic, where he was certified dead," a police representative confirmed. The man had finished the 35% ABV bottle in two minutes, LADbible reports, which, based on how many shots are in a bottle of liquor, likely equated to 17 shots of Jägermeister in a very short span of time.

Alarmingly, catastrophic consequences like these are often what happens when you drink too much alcohol, also known as binge drinking. According to the CDC, "Very high levels of alcohol in the body can shutdown critical areas of the brain that control breathing, heart rate, and body temperature, resulting in death." The organization advises people to "avoid binge drinking" and to abide by quantity guidelines when consuming alcohol.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).