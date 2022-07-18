Even Your Favorite Fast-Food Sandwiches Can't Keep Up With Inflation

Inflation isn't really sparing any foods, but certain items are taking a harder hit than others. The current economic crisis is especially disappointing for chicken sandwich lovers, as prices for chicken, flour, and oil — the three key ingredients needed to make fried chicken — are all up by about 20%, according to Bloomberg. The increases are so dramatic that both local restaurants and fast food giants are having a tough time selling signature menu items the way they used to.

CEO of East Coast-based Atomic Wings, Zak Omar, told Bloomberg that despite raising his restaurants' menu prices by 25% in early 2022, the chain is still struggling to make profits thanks to the increasing cost of chicken. He doesn't see further increases in menu prices as a viable option. "You're not going to raise it to $20 for a 10-piece chicken...how much can a consumer pay?" he said. The CFO of Yum! Brands Inc., which owns KFC, voiced similar concerns about not wanting to lose customers by hiking prices.

Some chains are finding other ways to make up for higher food costs. Burger King, for example, announced earlier this year that it was reducing portion sizes and discontinuing certain discounts to keep up with rising inflation, per Business Insider. As fans of the chain may already know, 10-piece chicken nuggets are down to eight, and the famous Whopper is no longer on the discount menu. Fans will only have to wait and watch to see if more fast food chains follow in BK's steps.