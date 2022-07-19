Caribou Coffee's Summer Deal Might Make Mondays A Little Less Painful

Imagine how a Friday morning feels — the sun seems brighter, the birds are chirpier, everyone is happier, and it almost feels like nothing could possibly faze you. For many, there are two whole days of doing absolutely nothing coming up and it's the best feeling after a long work week. Now imagine a Monday morning because it feels exactly the opposite — it's dull, dreadful, and some go as far to say it's the worst day of the week.

Although nothing can be done about the terrifying feeling that follows Mondays, there's one thing that certainly can make it a little less painful — coffee. Lots and lots of coffee. While Starbucks tackles Tuesdays with its half-price on cold beverage offers, there's one coffeehouse that has its eyes set on making Mondays a touch more bearable. Caribou Coffee kickstarted a summer promotion for caffeine lovers on July 11 where the coffeehouse will sell a different drink at discounted prices every Monday through mid-August (via PR Newswire).