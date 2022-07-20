Trader Joe's Returning Spicy Cheese Flavor Has Fans Excited

Whether it's a dish of baked brie at a party, bubbling mozzarella cheese on top of a pizza, a generous shaving of Parmesan on pasta, or a cheese board stacked with Gruyère and sharp cheddar, cheese is a gift to mankind in all its shapes and flavors. And just when you thought cheesemakers had already created all the varieties you thought possible, supermarkets like Trader Joe's continue to up the ante on their cheese selection.

As cheese sales continue to rise, statistics show that 20% of all dairy consumers in the U.S. make an extra effort to try dairy products at supermarkets with new and exciting flavors. This perhaps explains why Trader Joe's has taken its cheese selection up a notch. Shoppers have spotted innovative cheese flavors at the grocery chain over the last few months, all of which have one thing in common: heat. Examples include a spicy new cheddar cheese with scotch bonnet chili and red peppers, as well as the chain's Spicy Buffalo Cheddar sprinkled with habanero peppers. Yep, it seems to be raining spicy cheese at Trader Joe's.

Now, popular Instagram account @traderjoeslist has spotted another fiery cheese making the rounds at TJ's, and much to everyone's delight, it's a returning favorite that's back after a brief hiatus.