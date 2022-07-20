Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Just Revealed His 'Dream Meal'

With the premiere of season four barely in the rearview mirror, "Stranger Things" is taking the internet by storm, and at the forefront of the conversation is a brand new character: Eddie Munson. According to US Magazine, Eddie Munson is played by 29-year-old Joseph Quinn. The character is described as a "metal head," which is appropriate for the timeline in which the show takes place. "Heavy metal really stands in the face of rusty American values," Quinn told Inverse. "I think it's really explored very brilliantly in this season."

Quinn hasn't just made a splash among fans of "Stranger Things." Per Elite Daily, rapper Doja Cat took an unconventional approach to get in touch with the breakout star. Earlier this month, "Stranger Things" actor Noah Schnapp leaked DMs in which Doja Cat asked him to set her up with Quinn. Doja Cat was not thrilled with the lack of privacy, calling what Schnapp did "snake sh-t." Perhaps if the musician would have known Quinn's favorite foods, or maybe the "Stranger Things" cast's pizza orders, she wouldn't have felt the need to message his costars. Though it may be too late for Doja, we now know what Quinn's ideal meal would be.