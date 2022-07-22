McDonald's Just Launched A Rewards-Powered Vehicle

With 38,000 locations across the globe, have you ever wondered how McDonald's attracts new customers apart from its expansive menu and reasonable prices? Over the last few years, the popular fast food chain has come up with some interesting methods of marketing to its regular fan base. Whether it's mercury in retrograde that gets you a free McDouble or Mariah Carey that helps you gain access to your next Big Mac, most of these temporary unique deals have one thing in common — they require the McDonald's app.

More and more fast food businesses like Starbucks and KFC are turning to digital means to secure loyalty from their customers and McDonald's is no exception (per Restaurant Business Online). With the ever-present chain adding more benefits to app participation, last year McDonald's launched its new loyalty program for users across the U.S.

With the overwhelming success of MyMcDonald's Rewards, which gives customers free food by earning points through purchases, the popular fast-food corporation is now rolling out the MyMcDonald's loyalty program, from 10 piloted locations in Liverpool to 65 additional UK locations this month (via Marketing Week).