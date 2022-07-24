The Elderly Couple Who Are Cracker Barrel's Biggest Fans

How many of us can be considered loyal to a brand or a company? By loyalty, we don't mean that you would drop down on your knees and worship the company's name like a golden calf, but loyalty in the sense of how much you frequent or purchase from that company or its particular items. For example, are you someone who prefers McDonald's over any other fast-food restaurant? Do you know someone who thinks Pepsi is better than Coke? We are loyal to one company or another, even if we don't realize it.

When it comes to certain companies, some people are more than eager to show their love for them. BuzzFeed reports that there are people known as "Disney SuperFans" who practically live and breathe everything Disney, to the point that some move across the country to just be closer to the House of Mouse. Eat This, Not That! writes that there are those so devoted to McDonald's and the Golden Arches that they even decorate their homes in the classic golden and red colors of a McDonald's restaurant or fill their homes with elaborate shrines made of Mickey D's memorabilia.

In the case of one elderly couple, their love for Cracker Barrel isn't quite as extreme as turning their home into a Cracker Barrel museum. However, it's still a fascinating look into the relationship between customer loyalty and the quality of a business.