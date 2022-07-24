The Unusual Strawberry That Left Reddit Disturbed

We love writing about bizarre berries at Mashed, like the record-breaking giant that looks like it swallowed its strawberry friends and family. So when u/yoyome85 posted a photo montage of strawberries with small leaves sprouting from the seeds on Reddit, it got our attention — along with some other Redditors who sprouted comments ranging from confusion, to wonder, to disgust.

In Reddit's Damnthatsinteresting community, commenters said, "That's actually kinda unsettling. Lol," and "Looks like a nose full of blackheads."

With budding speculation, commenters blamed the impromptu Chia Pet on everything from hormones to chemicals to temperature to disintegration. The photo propagated many theories among the mostly amateur gardeners: "They only sprout like this when the berry is starting to disintegrate. How are they doing this with fresh strawberries?"

Neuroses took root. "I instantly had my trypophobia triggered by this photo lol," said another commenter.

The blossoming berries fed disdain for those already unimpressed with the inside-out fruit: "Yeah... and now I get it.... Always hated strawberries.... Stupid seeds...."

But those external "seeds" are not actually seeds, and strawberries aren't actually berries (berries have seeds on the inside). According to The Spruce, the little yellow specks dotting the red exterior are called achenes, which are the actual fruit containing a seed within. An average-sized strawberry holds about 200 achenes.