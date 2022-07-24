Trader Joe's Caramel Coffee Almonds Are Getting Mixed Reviews

You can't please everyone. Just ask Trader Joe's, whose fans usually like the chain's new offerings. But even this popular retailer doesn't get it right every time. While items like its Cauliflower Gnocchi and Everything But the Bagel Seasoning are longstanding favorites, others, like the Honey Walnut Shrimp and Kimchi Tofu Soup have received a hard pass from some of the Los Angeles-based chain's shoppers.

Two longtime offerings at TJ's stores are the Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds (via Spoon University) and the combination container of Premium Milk & Dark Chocolate Almonds. Why are these so popular? They're a classic blend of crunchy almonds and smooth, sweet chocolate (via Trader Joe's). Yum!

When TJ's came up with another take on the classic, sweet almond — Caramel Coffee Almonds — it undoubtedly sounded like a great idea. Who doesn't love caramel and coffee? In October 2021, customers said they were looking forward to trying the new item, responding to one Instagram post with comments like, "I've been waiting for these!!!!!" and "YES YES YES!!!!!!" How does the real thing live up to the expectations, though? The combination of almonds, sugar, butter, coffee powder, and salt were a disappointment, said some who have tried the nuts. According to the popular Instagram account Trader Joe's Food Reviews, the almonds are a missed opportunity. "These caramel coffee almonds were not nearly as good as I was expecting, sadly. The flavor sounded absolutely amazing, but I found these almonds to be pretty bland."