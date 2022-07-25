Sonic's Newest Treat Is A Fresh Take On A Classic Dessert

There is no denying that churros are having a moment. A carnival classic made of fried dough formed into a long and unique shape and covered in cinnamon sugar, the churro has been gaining in popularity for quite some time. According to Tastewise, data available in June 2022 suggested that churro consumption increased at a yearly rate of about 27%. During the height of COVID in 2020, the BBC noted that churros were among the most searched-for recipes on Google. And people have searched for this treat beyond the web as well.

At the beginning of 2021, Costco revived its twisty iteration of the churro, and lately, the pastry has also been making the rounds in other forms, with its flavor being incorporated into desserts in innovative ways. For instance, Insomnia Cookies recently released a state fair-inspired cookie collection, which included a Deluxe Filled Churro cookie. Last year, Carvel came out with a mini churro ice cream topping to go with its famous soft serve. With churros trending, perhaps it was only a matter of time before Sonic came out with something of its own.