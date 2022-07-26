The Frozen Costco Food That's Dividing Instagram

The United States has been through some interesting times lately. The are food shortages that might drag on for years and the worst food inflation in 40 years means prices are through the roof. Buying what's on sale now and freezing it for later, or keeping the freezer stashed with yummy meals in case grocery store shelves start looking sparse again seems like a good idea. In fact, sales of frozen foods, which were already on the up before the pandemic, skyrocketed in 2020 and are still higher than they were pre-pandemic (via Quartz).

It helps that these days, it seems like consumers can find pretty much any kind of food they want in the frozen section, and Costco shoppers are always eager to share their freezer finds. Melona Ice Cream Bars were one Costco frozen treat that had everyone talking earlier in the summer (via Reddit), and the store recently began selling another frozen product that some people seem excited about. Lily's Toaster Grills are frozen grilled cheese sandwiches that can be made in the toaster. They come with eight sandwiches per pack for $9.69, but the price may vary by location. According to the Instagram poster who found the product, it's "perfect for kiddos on those super busy days," but some folks in the comments seemed extremely skeptical.