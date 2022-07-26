The Frozen Costco Food That's Dividing Instagram
The United States has been through some interesting times lately. The are food shortages that might drag on for years and the worst food inflation in 40 years means prices are through the roof. Buying what's on sale now and freezing it for later, or keeping the freezer stashed with yummy meals in case grocery store shelves start looking sparse again seems like a good idea. In fact, sales of frozen foods, which were already on the up before the pandemic, skyrocketed in 2020 and are still higher than they were pre-pandemic (via Quartz).
It helps that these days, it seems like consumers can find pretty much any kind of food they want in the frozen section, and Costco shoppers are always eager to share their freezer finds. Melona Ice Cream Bars were one Costco frozen treat that had everyone talking earlier in the summer (via Reddit), and the store recently began selling another frozen product that some people seem excited about. Lily's Toaster Grills are frozen grilled cheese sandwiches that can be made in the toaster. They come with eight sandwiches per pack for $9.69, but the price may vary by location. According to the Instagram poster who found the product, it's "perfect for kiddos on those super busy days," but some folks in the comments seemed extremely skeptical.
Why are some people upset at Costco's grilled cheese?
Many Instagram commenters on the post about Lily's Toaster Grills at Costco noted that grilled cheese seems so simple to make from scratch. "I'm super lazy when it comes to cooking but even I wouldn't buy this," said one commenter. Another said, "You need to re-examine your whole life if you need frozen grilled cheese." Other commenters pointed out that there are lots of reasons why products like this are convenient. "Not everyone is able-bodied and can make a grilled cheese," said one person. "If you can make a grilled cheese, good for you but not everyone has the capability, the emotional bandwidth or the living conditions to."
Similar products (even packages of chopped veggies or peeled fruit, per HuffPost) have come under fire in the past by people who think they encourage laziness or packaging waste. However, disability advocates have pointed out that for those with mobility or motor issues, products like this can be a total game-changer when it comes to making meals at home (via NPR). As one other Instagram commenter succinctly put it, "You don't have to buy it and you don't have to be so entitled as to call those who do buy it lazy." We're guessing that the original Instagram poster wasn't planning on their comment section turning into a debate forum, but intentionally or not they provided lots of people with an opportunity to learn about disability justice and accessibility.