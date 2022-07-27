Martha Stewart Is So Ready For Her Vegas Restaurant Opening

Award-winning chef Martha Stewart added to her long list of accolades with the opening of her Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford. This is actually the star's first restaurant, despite her being in the food and dining industry for years. She launched the news on her website back in early 2022, stating that her new business will be located in the famous Paris Las Vegas casino and hotel.

The eatery is actually modeled after her country home in Bedford, New York, which it's named for. Its menu includes farm-to-table eats, which are specialties of the chef's kitchen back at home (via Caesars). According to Patch, the restaurant will source from local farms and some of Stewart's favorite vendors, including the Las Vegas Farmers Market and Vermont Creamery, which makes one of Stewart's go-to butters. Though the restaurant was slated to open in the Spring of 2022, its actual grand opening is around the corner, with Stewart taking to Instagram to announce the news.