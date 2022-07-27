Martha Stewart Is So Ready For Her Vegas Restaurant Opening
Award-winning chef Martha Stewart added to her long list of accolades with the opening of her Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford. This is actually the star's first restaurant, despite her being in the food and dining industry for years. She launched the news on her website back in early 2022, stating that her new business will be located in the famous Paris Las Vegas casino and hotel.
The eatery is actually modeled after her country home in Bedford, New York, which it's named for. Its menu includes farm-to-table eats, which are specialties of the chef's kitchen back at home (via Caesars). According to Patch, the restaurant will source from local farms and some of Stewart's favorite vendors, including the Las Vegas Farmers Market and Vermont Creamery, which makes one of Stewart's go-to butters. Though the restaurant was slated to open in the Spring of 2022, its actual grand opening is around the corner, with Stewart taking to Instagram to announce the news.
Stewart wants her restaurant to feel like home
Stewart took to Instagram to share an update with her fans. In a post on July 26, the lifestyle star posted two pictures of her in front of her restaurant's banner. She provided an update on the restaurant's upcoming opening and wrote "coming soon to las vegas @parisvegas. The Bedford by Martha Stewart." Earlier that day, Stewart also released a preview of what the restaurant's bar would look like.
The television personality mentioned that the bar menu would include specialty cocktails such as a "pomegrante martha-rita" and a "zubrovka martha-tini," which she personally designed. Despite Las Vegas being home to many other celebrity restaurants, such as Gordon Ramsay's Hell Kitchen and Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, Stewart truly wanted to make her first restaurant uniquely her own. From the custom, cozy beverages to the homey decor, the celebrity chef's restaurant does not lack any bit of her personality (via Martha Stewart).