Trisha Yearwood's Little Party Animals Have Instagram Cracking Up

Trisha Yearwood is known for being a country music and Food Network star, but she is also an animal lover. The "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" host grew up with pets, particularly the dogs that did not make the cut as her dad's hunting partner (via Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection). When the singer was on tour, her rescue pup Roseanne kept her company on the bus as they traveled the country. In 2021, Yearwood started the nonprofit Dottie's Yard, which donates supplies to animal shelters across the country to help animals find their forever homes (via Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection). The organization is in honor of Yearwood's late rescue Dottie, who wandered up to her door in 2004.

Since Dottie's passing, the Food Network star has adopted two more rescues, Emmy and Millie, who were the inspiration for Yearwood's line of dog food that she started earlier this year (via People). Yearwood's passion for animals seems right up there with her passion for performing and food, so she shares her fur babies on her social media often, and her fans are all about it.