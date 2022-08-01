The Specialty Cheeses Aldi Shoppers Are Raving About

Aldi has prided itself on selling a range of products to make sure its stores have something for everyone, according to their website. In 2021, Aldi's efforts were rewarded when it was deemed the U.S.'s most rapidly expanding grocery retailer (per Grocery Dive). Now, grocery store goers only need to pull up their social media to see exactly how popular the chain has become.

In fact, after Aldi announced the release of its Aldi PB&J bites on Instagram, users instantly fell in love with the nostalgia-filled snack. After an Instragammer dedicated content to Aldi about the store's sandwich-inspired dips, they too were met with a comment section filled with people expressing their overwhelming delight for the products. However, now a new set of Aldi items has shoppers on social media gearing up to return to the store so that they can try them out as soon as possible. This time, it's a set of specialty cheeses that has left Aldi's shoppers in an uproar.