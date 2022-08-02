Stephen Colbert Hilariously Exposed How Bad Inflation Is In NYC

In perhaps a sign of the times, a photo of SPAM locked inside of a security case has caused quite a stir on Twitter. The pic even made it on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for its unusual depiction of the inflation gripping the country. Colbert explained that due to inflation, the Duane Reade store at the Port Authority Bus Depot has locked up all of its SPAM, as well as its "disappointed father," canned ham. "Now if you're eating SPAM in the Port Authority, you've got bigger problems than inflation," said Colbert (per YouTube). The comedian hilariously added that since the canned ham was "Celebrity" brand ham, it probably starred in the movie "Babe."

CBS News reported that shoplifting was already on the rise at the onset of the pandemic, partly because people could steal things and resell them online for a profit. One Twitter user pointed out that SPAM has been under lock and key in Hawaii for years since it's such a hot commodity. One person replied with another unlikely item to be locked up, Naked Juice. We suppose that makes sense since Naked Juice and SPAM are about the same price ($3.39 and $3.99, respectively). But we have a feeling that Colbert wouldn't have been able to put together such a funny bit about the juice ... right?