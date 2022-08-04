How One Company Wants To Quench Russia's Thirst For Soda

A nation's soft-drink habits can speak volumes about its culture, The New York Times wrote in 1964, contemporaneous with the USSR's launch of a soft drink known as "Kvass." Kvass is a fermented Russian beverage made from black bread, malt, and sugar. Fizzy and brown, it resembles Coca-Cola, which was, then, still more than a decade away from entering a Russian market that was all but closed to Western businesses, per New World Encyclopedia. Indeed, the commercialization of the cola-like beverage during this time known as the "Khruschev Thaw" (which, as the name suggests, was characterized by a gradual opening up of the USSR) did appear to foreshadow perestroika, or restructuring.

Coca-Cola's entry into the Russian market occurred in 1979, alongside preparations for the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, according to Coca-Cola. It would take another decade before the first McDonald's location in Moscow gave Russians a taste of "America itself" (via VOA News), but by then, the breakup of the Soviet Union and end of the Cold War was looming.

More than 40 years later, the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine in this year has set off a sequence of events that appear to turn back the clock (per AP News). March 2022 alone saw Coca-Cola and Pepsi, along with other companies, withdraw their business from Russia, per Reuters. Now, perhaps predictably, one Russian beverage company is trying to fill the void.