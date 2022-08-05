Martha Stewart Just Dropped A Whole New Line Of Cookware

This new drop of cookware products has plenty to offer. In fact, Stewart is bringing her culinary fans three different sets of cookware to purchase. The collections of kitchen products are the Copper Collection, the Try-Ply Stainless Steel Collection, and the Ceramic Nonstick Collection.

The press release shares that each collection is unique, with the Copper Collection being used in her restaurant in Las Vegas, The Bedford. This copper set is also called "highly giftable" (the holidays are coming) and is said to have "user-friendly versatility."

The Try-Play Stainless Steel Collection is described as especially durable and said to "advance your culinary skill set and elevate your everyday menus." This set seems to be suited for those with a bit more experience in the kitchen.

Finally, the Ceramic Nonstick Collection is "abrasion-resistant" and without the Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which you'd find in Teflon pans. These chemicals, when exposed to high heat, can be a health hazard (via WebMD).

In an Instagram announcement, Stewart shares her excitement over her "signature collection of modern heirlooms" and says that more will be released in the months to come. Looking for other brands made by chefs and other superstars? Here are some celebrity cookware lines that are worth buying.