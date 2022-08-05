Twin Peaks Aims For The Early Crowd With Its New Menu Items

Twin Peaks restaurant is known for its picturesque mountain lodge setting, 29-degree beer, and scantily clad female servers. Its motto is "Eats. Drinks. Scenic Views" and the restaurant aims to deliver on all fronts. Twin Peaks revamped its alcoholic beverage offerings in 2021 to highlight top-shelf liquor and wine. And all of its whiskey cocktails are served over a spherical ice ball, ensuring you can enjoy your cocktail without it getting watered down (via FSR).

The "views" the restaurant touts are the controversial outfits worn by the female waitresses. Their normal outfits of tiny khaki shorts and a tight top seem conservative compared to the outfits worn on the restaurant's theme nights. Per Fox News, a former employee claimed she was even cited for indecent exposure for wearing lingerie during the restaurant's "Sweetheart Lingerie Week."

As for food, the extensive menu is filled with the fare you'd expect to find at a high-end sports bar. The menu includes premium burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and wings. Twin Peaks even caters to those on a lunch break with their quickie lunch combo (pun intended) which includes a half sandwich and soup or salad.

Twin Peaks is adding something new for the early birds of the world. Starting this Saturday, August 6, Twin Peaks will serve brunch for those ready to start their day with a fuel-filled breakfast and Mashed has the details.