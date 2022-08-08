The Most Popular Grocery Store In New York Isn't What You'd Expect

When you think of living in New York, your mind may wander to stylish apartments, coveted pizza shops, and state-of-the-art museum memberships. Yet, with the inflation rate in the United States at a record high of 9%, most of the extras that come with living in a diversified state take a backseat, including certain grocery store items.

According to the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, animal products alone increased in price by a general 14% over the last year (via Yahoo Finance). With milk prices on the rise as well, most consumers are having to shop at various stores to get the best deals, and even then, can't find all the food items they're used to having week after week due to supply issues stemming from the war in Ukraine (per The New York Times).

While America's eating habits have certainly changed since the pandemic, New Yorkers may be feeling the squeeze on their wallets a bit more than others. In fact, in 2021, rent prices in New York City reached a new high with the average one-bedroom apartment costing nearly $3,000 per month, deeming New York the "most expensive place to live in the U.S." (via Time Out). With grocery prices rising over 12% in the last year as well, New Yorkers are becoming more vigilant in saving their pennies, and where they shop most may come as a shock.