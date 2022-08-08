Instagram Is Thrilled That A Fall Favorite Has Returned To Whole Foods

It may still be summertime but that's not stopping some of foodies' favorite brands from preparing for autumn in August. For example,the Krispy Kreme pumpkin-inspired fall menu returns early so fall fans can dream of cooler weather as they munch on a donut that tastes like fall. In the dessert world, autum lovers can bite into special edition pumpkin spice flavored Oreos starting on August 15. And now Whole Foods has also kicked off the 2022 fall season by bringing back some of its most sought-after fall products.

Of course, the grocery store chain offers plenty of items on the Whole Foods website that will surely get customers into the sweater season mood, like Dark Chocolate Caramel Apple Butter Cups and Organic Apple Ginger Cider. But only one member of its fall lineup has caused Instagram users to want to rush into its stores as soon as possible. Whole Foods revealed on Instagram that the pumpkin spice cold brew is back on its coffee bar menu and Instagrammers can't contain their excitement.