Why Martha Stewart's Fans Thought They Saw Her Pantless

Martha Stewart is known for all things entertaining, but she has also made her mark in the fashion industry. America's first self-made female billionaire has had an interest in clothing since she was a child, watching her mother create pieces on a Singer sewing machine (via Smithsonian Magazine). After a lot of practice, she sewed her own wedding dress and still gives sewing machines as gifts because she thinks they are "as indispensable today as a personal computer or smartphone."

According to People, Stewart's granular knowledge of how to create clothing came in handy when she was designing her own pieces for her line on QVC back in 2017. "You have to find people who care about the quality. The number of stitches per inch. I care about that stuff..." the entrepreneur told People.

The 81-year-old's personal style has been labeled "consistently classic" by HuffPost, and we agree. Stewart has had many decades to reach her incredible transformation and has been able to adjust to different styles. The celebrity chef has never been afraid to show a bit of leg, either. That being said, Stewart's fans thought she may have been showing a bit too much leg in a recent Instagram post.