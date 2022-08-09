The Things Caribou Coffee Won't Include In Its Drinks - Exclusive

Beyond the sketchy fake ingredients that Caribou Coffee leaves out of its drinks, there are a few other important things that Caribou keeps far, far away from the brand and all its products: like unethical sourcing methods. Caribou Coffee is 100% Rainforest Alliance certified, which means that it exclusively sources all of its coffee beans from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms.

According to Newkirk, this means that Caribou Coffee (and, by extension, the consumer) is actively supporting farmers' livelihoods, climate-smart agriculture, biodiversity, sustainable land management, human rights, and more — because no one wants forced labor, low wages, and gender inequality as part of their coffee order every morning.

Newkirk said, "Continuing to source 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee and espresso at Caribou Coffee speaks to our commitment to integrate sustainable practices from seed to cup."

She added, "It's a commitment that our coffee team developed and upheld for years, not just in support of the highest-quality coffee, but also in support of farmers and our partners, some relationships that span over 20 years. It's important to us that we support our global communities, not just where Caribou Coffee products are consumed, but where they are sourced as well."



