Here's How Cracker Barrel Is Really Doing With Inflation Worries

It's no secret that the past few years have been a series of unprecedented events, and restaurants have had to continuously adjust to survive. Restaurants like Cracker Barrel that depend on people stopping in while they travel were especially negatively affected. In May of 2020, same-store sales dropped nearly 60% for the breakfast chain (via FSR Magazine). Then, in 2022, just when people were starting to travel nearly as much as they did pre-pandemic, gas prices skyrocketed and travel decreased once again (per Bloomberg).

Not only that, but historic levels of inflation left the notoriously budget-friendly restaurant no choice but to bump up menu prices by about 6% for the second half of 2022 (via Nation's Restaurant News). Cracker Barrel felt that its older customer base (65+) was especially dwindling due to economic and health concerns (via FSR Magazine). In order to combat this, the chain is rolling out a plan to appeal to its younger customer base and continue to combat inflation.