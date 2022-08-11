The YouTube Beef Gordon Ramsay Can't Look Away From

If you're a true Gordon Ramsay fan, chances are you delight in watching the fiery restaurateur roast apprentice chefs on his hit show "Hell's Kitchen." But did you know the roasting extends off the big screen? Ramsay has been all over the internet since he became the cook known for staunch criticism of others' culinary skills and food choices. Beyond "Hell's Kitchen," the celebrity chef has taken to Twitter to air more of his discontent with certain dishes among fans and new chefs that have tagged him for replies.

Dabbing his toe in the drama by asserting his position over the pineapple pizza debate of 2017 on an episode of U.K.'s "The Nightly Show," Ramsay has also taken the time to respond to everyday people seeking his stamp of approval. While some of Ramsay's quick-witted comments can come off a little harsh, there are also examples of him showing praise over dishes as well (via Delish).

The chef's Twitter whips are fairy vast at this point, per Bored Panda, and he has extended his brutally honest reviews to the TikTok platform (per The Washington Post). Recently, Ramsay was the focus of one popular food show on YouTube and the creators incited a classic response from the master cook by debunking one of his firm braising rules.