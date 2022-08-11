Doritos Hinted At A New Flavor And Twitter Had Some Guesses

Wandering down the potato chip aisle of a grocery store can be an overwhelming experience, especially for indecisive folks. With so many tasty options to choose between, how do you pick just one? When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a big bag of Doritos.

In general, it's hard to eat just one chip (except if you are Jennifer Aniston, who eats a single potato chip when stressed), but this is especially true of Doritos. According to the The New York Times, these salty yellow chips have been carefully engineered to be compulsively edible. The inventors of the original Nacho Cheese flavored chips planned every detail of this snack down to the tee, from the high quality Romano cheese to the flour-ground dust that completely coats each chip.

While the OG Nacho Cheese flavor is a classic for a reason, over 100 other varieties have been invented since (via Taste of Home). Frito-Lay has rolled out new flavors like Poppin' Jalapeño and Screamin' Sriacha — but it won't stop there. The Texas-based brand recently announced on Twitter that it would have a "new product dropping soon." Rather than tell fans what flavor to expect, the tweet included a cryptic hint, which had the comments section flooding with some pretty interesting guesses as to what this new creation could be.