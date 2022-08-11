Jamba Is Unleashing Fall Early With A Pumpkin Smoothie

When it comes to releasing seasonal flavors, Jamba Juice is one of the companies that has the smoothie section of specialty tastes covered. This year the popular brand launched an electric blueberry and lemonade-infused smoothie in honor of spring. And, in the depths of a hot summer Jamba brought its fans some cool relief with its newest watermelon-inspired drink, Plant-Based Watermelon Breeze (per Instagram).

But now, Jamba Juice seems to have decided to sell a long-time fall favorite alongside its current summer smoothie lineup. If fans were pleased when Jamba Juice brought back its beloved Pumpkin Smash smoothie flavor on an impressively early date, August 24, last year, they'll be ecstatic to know how much sooner the pumpkin-inspired drink will be hitting Jamba's locations in 2022. According to a press release, the Classic Pumpkin Smash and Plant-Based Pumpkin Smash smoothies are making their return on August 16.

However, even if the flavor's early comeback seems unexpected, Jamba only seems to be the latest business to be in a hurry to bring back fall flavors sooner than later this year. For example, Starbucks' pumpkin spice grocery store products are already available for purchase nationwide. But, no matter how Jamba Juice fans feel about Pumpkin Smash's quick return, there are only five days until the autumn flavor is officially available again.