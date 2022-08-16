Jack In The Box Is Finally Reporting Better Finances After A Tough Year

About 42% of all Jack in the Box locations are in California, which experienced a government-manded lockdown in response to COVID that resulted in many closures (via Scrapehero and ABC7). California was also one of the hardest hit states during the pandemic (via Bloomberg). So it wouldn't be surprising if Jack in the Box, with such a hefty share of its business located in the state, has been affected. And according to a November 2021 report by Restaurant Business, labor problems and closing hours have been among the issues that negatively impacted sales.

Surprisingly, Jack in the Box has had more difficulty holding on to consumers as more people feel comfortable dining out. In the largely mask-free summer of 2022, Jack in the Box reported third net earnings of $22.9 million, almost half what they were this time a year ago (as per Food Business News). Even with items like Jack in the Box's new Mega Munchies box that offers a snack-tastic trio, the chain has to deal with growing competition for consumer sales. And that $22.9 million is better than Jack in the Box has been doing so far this year.