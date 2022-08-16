The Famous Chefs Twitter Really Wants To See Battle It Out

Whether or not they admit it, all celebrity chefs are in competition with each other in one way or another. Even though they have distinct personalities, accolades, and cooking styles, fans love to compare them and theorize about who would beat who in a head-to-head battle. People especially love to compare chefs to Bobby Flay, who is always on some form of competition show on Food Network. If you've ever watched "Beat Bobby Flay," it seems like the celebrity chef wins a majority of the battles, but he clarified on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that he loses around 65% to 70% of the time. It's easy to root against him for people who want the underdog to come out on top.

While it's fun to root for an underdog, it would also be great to see him battle it out against someone of similar celebrity chef status, like Gordon Ramsay. The pair has been teasing a cook-off since 2013 (via Twitter), and it has still not happened yet. If we do ever get a Flay vs. Ramsay cookoff, fans on Twitter want to take it to another level and throw a couple of other heavy hitters in the mix.