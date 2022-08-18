Chef's Table And Street Food USA Co-Creator On How The Shows Affected His Tastes - Exclusive

According to Brian McGinn, one of the biggest hazards of being on the show is constantly being surrounded by good food. "Yeah, it's rough. You can play me the smallest violin in the world for that one," he joked during our interview.

The problem with eating all this delicious food is that it has changed the way he eats. When asked about what kind of fast food he enjoyed. McGinn was cagey before finally admitting, "I'm going to be honest, I've become quite a food snob from making all these food shows." When surrounded by so much delicious food, it makes sense that one would lose their taste for low-quality fast foods.

As far as fast food goes, McGinn's go-to is "a woodfired Peruvian roast chicken place close to me that's amazing called Pollo a la Brasa, so that's my favorite takeout, grab-it-quick kind of place." While this does indeed sound amazing, it may not technically qualify as fast food — but we suspect McGinn knows this. Besides, how can we expect the co-creator of "Street Food," a show designed to showcase the best quick and affordable cuisine the world has to offer, to be satisfied with mass-produced frozen foods? After seeing some of the delicious dishes featured on the series, you might find yourself feeling the same.

Street Food USA is streaming now on Netflix.