The Real Meaning Behind Aarón Sánchez's New York Tattoo

For those who are not die-hard fans, it might shock you to learn that while Sánchez no longer has a stake in his New York restaurant, he does hold the title of "owner" at another NYC establishment — a tattoo parlor. The celeb chef is at the helm of Daredevil tattoos, not a huge lift in logic for someone who is known to have a handful of tattoos himself and even espouse the tradition of tats in the kitchen.

And Sánchez's most recent Instagram post expanded on one specific tattoo — giant lettering of "NYC" just above his knee along his inner thigh. His post caption reiterates his love for NYC and notes that this tattoo holds a special meaning to him as it represents his first foray where he learned to "cook professionally" in the New York kitchen of a restaurant his mom opened in 1984 called "Café Marimba." As the chef recalls, "This is where it all began."

As one of his followers noted, the "tattoos with stories" are "the ones that mean the most to us." That certainly seems to be the case for Sánchez.