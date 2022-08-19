How Raw Oysters Led To Two Tragic Deaths In Florida

Oysters are a controversial food; you either love them or hate them. Shellfish is among the most expensive seafood products and is considered a luxury food. Some people even swear by oysters' aphrodisiac qualities.

Oysters can be served in a multitude of different ways, including fried, baked, and raw. Fried oysters retain their briny, creamy interior while providing a crunchy element not found in their natural state. You may find fried oysters inside a po'boy sandwich. One of the quintessential preparations for baked oysters is called Oysters Rockefeller. The oysters are cooked in a rich sauce with butter, spinach, garlic, and anise-flavored liqueur (via Food and Wine).

Eating an oyster raw is a popular choice; however, it may not be the safest way to consume oysters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), raw or undercooked oysters may contain bacteria called Vibrio that can cause an illness called vibriosis. These bacteria live in coastal waters and may be present in the oyster. The bacteria are killed by fully cooking an oyster. Unfortunately, vibriosis can be fatal in certain cases.