Cake Boss Fans May Recognize The Face In Buddy Valastro's Birthday Tribute

If you're a fan of the hit show "Cake Boss," you have probably wished there were more awkward on-screen moments to secretly enjoy. There is still hope, since "Cake Boss" returned to the small screen after leaving the TLC network to join Discovery Plus in 2019. The truth is, Buddy Valastro has not only been slinging cakes on "Cake Boss." The TV personality has also been quite busy in his other business ventures while still finding the time to look forward to weekends with his family.

"Cake Boss" fans love the show not only for the dramatic cake creations but for the real family dynamics that unfold on camera. Valastro has starred in the show with his wife, Lisa, along with an extensive list of family members since its inception in 2009 (via IMDb). The good news for long-time Valastro followers is that he recently joined forces with A+E Networks to bring 60 more hours of original content (per Deadline). The best part? Some of those hours will be dedicated to bringing viewers a Lifetime holiday movie starring Valastro and his very own family.

If that's not enough to cheer you up, all you have to do to get your Valastro fix is find him on social media. There is never a lack of family photos, and one recent photo, in particular, includes a face that "Cake Boss" fans are sure to recognize.