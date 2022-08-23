Silk's Returning Fall Creamers Might Not Surprise You

The world is full of surprises — especially when it comes to companies trying to garner attention by launching out-there products. No one was expecting Pepsi to work with breakfast icon IHOP to create syrup-inspired soda pop or bathroom-focused brand Pop~Pourri to drop a giftset composed of a bottle of Super Coffee and its signature item (per Pop~Pourri). But sometimes, like your birthday and the seasonal return of Krispy Kreme's signature pumpkin donuts, the best things in life are completely anticipated.

And, that seems to be the case with Silk announcing that two of its fall coffee creamers have made a comeback for the season. Because you probably don't have to be a fan of the brand to guess what the two creamers' tastes are patterned after.

If you plan to carve pumpkins this Halloween, you probably figure you'll be sipping on something warm and appropriately fall inspired. And, Silk informed Mashed that its vegan-friendly Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer and Silk Maple Brown Sugar Oatmilk Creamer will be one of many options to help you get your coffee into the proper autumn spirit.