Silk's Returning Fall Creamers Might Not Surprise You
The world is full of surprises — especially when it comes to companies trying to garner attention by launching out-there products. No one was expecting Pepsi to work with breakfast icon IHOP to create syrup-inspired soda pop or bathroom-focused brand Pop~Pourri to drop a giftset composed of a bottle of Super Coffee and its signature item (per Pop~Pourri). But sometimes, like your birthday and the seasonal return of Krispy Kreme's signature pumpkin donuts, the best things in life are completely anticipated.
And, that seems to be the case with Silk announcing that two of its fall coffee creamers have made a comeback for the season. Because you probably don't have to be a fan of the brand to guess what the two creamers' tastes are patterned after.
If you plan to carve pumpkins this Halloween, you probably figure you'll be sipping on something warm and appropriately fall inspired. And, Silk informed Mashed that its vegan-friendly Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer and Silk Maple Brown Sugar Oatmilk Creamer will be one of many options to help you get your coffee into the proper autumn spirit.
Here's what to expect about Silk's expected fall creamers
Silk told Mashed that its two limited-time coffee creamers can now be bought by fall fans from Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods. Perhaps the most well-known of the two, the Silk Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer, which is made of the pumpkin spice taste that has become a beloved fall classic, is reportedly selling for around $6. And Silk's oat milk option, the sweet-infused Maple Brown Sugar Oatmilk Creamer, can be purchased for around $5.
But — although these two coffee creamers are based on fall flavors you can't go wrong with — if you're wondering about the quality of their taste the internet has delivered a few reviews on the autumn-influenced products. Hip2Keto gave their positive thoughts on the pumpkin spice creamer, writing that although they thought the coffee creamer would be a bit too much for their liking, it was the perfect natural pumpkin-flavored treat. Meanwhile, one customer left a review of the Maple Brown Sugar Oatmilk Creamer on Target's listing that stated it "tastes like the feeling of hugging your cuddliest teddy bear on the first frosty morning of fall." So, it seems that Silk's completely expected fall creamers show that old favorites are old favorites for a reason.