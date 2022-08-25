We Finally Know What Doritos' Illuminati Tweet Meant

Doritos is the ultimate gamer snack food, according to BANKNOTES, or at least that's the cliché, according to GameFAQs. And gamers, per Lifehack, are scientifically proven to be smarter than non-gamers or at the very least, research shows gaming increases intelligence. Therefore, by virtue of the transitive property, Doritos must be for smart people, right? If not, then why else would Doritos' marketing seem to be growing more intellectual by the day?

Seriously, have you seen Doritos' social media these last few days? First, there was the tweet that asked the intellectually provocative question, "are you ready to see the world differently? 8.24.22." The cryptic imagery that accompanied that tweet; to wit, a video that opens with the image of an Egyptian pyramid that seems to glow, then a drawing of the "Eye of Power," a symbol that depicts an eye inside a triangle and is frequently associated with the Illuminati, and finally a glowing triangular Dorito chip. The next day, rather than shedding light, Doritos tweeted another cryptic message — "The triangles...they're speaking to me. 8.24.22," accompanied by a video that looks like David Lynch might have had a hand in designing its aesthetic. It starts with a garishly glowing triangular yield sign, proceeds to a fully loaded triangular billiards rack, and closes in the same way as the other video, with a glowing triangular Dorito.

So many questions, so few answers. On August 24, however, it all became clear what these cryptic tweets mean.