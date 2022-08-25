Dunkin' Has The Perfect Response To Early Fall Drink Complaints

The people who voiced their disappointment over Dunkin's fall drinks returning before the start of autumn clearly didn't know what brand they were dealing with. After all, this is the same chain that took on Wendy's in a Twitter war. Now, after Dunkin' took to Twitter again to diss those who were complaining about it already launching its fall products, the naysayers may wish they had just kept their mouths shut.

Dunkin' logically explained that fall drinks couldn't be too early for summer by writing, ​​"them: it's still summer, me: *sips pumpkin* ya that's why this is iced." Considering that the tweet earned more than 1,000 likes, fans of the chain's pumpkin spice lattes seemed to think the response was the absolute best comeback. However, while this was the most recent of Dunkin's efforts to defend sipping on fall drinks in August, it's not the first. Having already made a post on Instagram stating it's never too early for pumpkin spice season, the brand has seemingly been in an all out crusade to make sure that fall lovers can savor a pumpkin cold brew at the beach in peace.

So, if you were thinking about scoring another autumnal favorite — like Red Robin's pumpkin and spice and everything nice milkshake — even though it's not September yet, don't worry, Dunkin' has your back.