Rachael Ray's Vegetable Birthday Bouquet Is Turning Heads

Rachael Ray posted a photo on Twitter of bouquets she received for her birthday. The television host's Italian friends sent a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers with sunflowers and red roses. However, another gift was a bit more interesting: an edible bouquet of fresh vegetables and eggs. It seems fitting that a professional chef would receive a bouquet with fresh food. The photo shows cherry tomatoes, chili peppers, green onions, zucchini, eggplant, and squash blossoms.

Ray has several recipes in her arsenal to utilize her bounty of fresh veggies. On a 2021 episode of The Rachael Ray Show, Ray hosted a local farmer to talk about the best Fall vegetables. Number one on the list was eggplant. Farmer Lee recommended charring the vegetable either in the fire pit or on a grill. Once the eggplant is blackened, it can be seasoned and buttered, then eaten right out of the skin.

Fans will have to wait and see what kinds of recipes Ray will whip up with her edible birthday bouquet, but many of them chimed in by commenting well wishes for the special day.