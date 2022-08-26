Rachael Ray's Vegetable Birthday Bouquet Is Turning Heads
Birthdays are a time for celebration, and what better way to celebrate than with a beautiful bouquet? While some bouquets are filled with seasonal flowers, others are made with more unusual items. For example, a Reese's peanut butter cup bouquet for Valentine's Day was filled with 24 individually wrapped candies. KFC sold fried chicken bouquets for Mother's Day, complete with one dozen roses. For those who are seeking year-round food bouquets, Edible Arrangements offers some made with fresh fruit with various chocolate flavor options.
Celebrity chef and television host Rachael Ray knows a thing or two about unusual bouquets – cupcake bouquets in a terra-cotta flower pot were once featured on The Rachael Ray Show and the culinary star's guests attempted to decorate the cupcakes to resemble fresh flowers. It was just the celebrated television host's birthday and one bouquet Ray received came with a twist that may surprise you.
Rachael Ray's bouquet is completely edible
Rachael Ray posted a photo on Twitter of bouquets she received for her birthday. The television host's Italian friends sent a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers with sunflowers and red roses. However, another gift was a bit more interesting: an edible bouquet of fresh vegetables and eggs. It seems fitting that a professional chef would receive a bouquet with fresh food. The photo shows cherry tomatoes, chili peppers, green onions, zucchini, eggplant, and squash blossoms.
Ray has several recipes in her arsenal to utilize her bounty of fresh veggies. On a 2021 episode of The Rachael Ray Show, Ray hosted a local farmer to talk about the best Fall vegetables. Number one on the list was eggplant. Farmer Lee recommended charring the vegetable either in the fire pit or on a grill. Once the eggplant is blackened, it can be seasoned and buttered, then eaten right out of the skin.
Fans will have to wait and see what kinds of recipes Ray will whip up with her edible birthday bouquet, but many of them chimed in by commenting well wishes for the special day.