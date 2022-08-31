There Might Be Some Significant Changes Coming To Starbucks Stores

According to The Wall Street Journal, one in four new hires at Starbucks quit within 90 days, a significant change from the initial turnover rate of one in 10 employees. Part of the issue is rooted in understaffing and inefficiency. CEO Howard Shultz has decided the company needs to make an extensive overhaul from store design to employee satisfaction to their drink-making process.

At their Seattle headquarters, the company simulated the drink-making process for some of its popular offerings to get feedback on how to cut down the time. The feedback suggested included placing the equipment closer and making milk dispensers, ice bins, and syrup pumps that work more efficiently.

The head of the training center, Natarajan Venkatakrishnan, mentioned his desire to update Starbucks' blenders and have a machine that would reduce the time required to make cold brewed coffee. "You put a cap on it, you put it in, you blend it, you pour it out, you have to rinse this, you have to rinse the lid. All of that takes time," he told WSJ. Given Starbucks' dominance in the coffee industry, whatever the company decides to do will have a big impact on how fans enjoy their next brew.