Instagram Is Tearing Up Over Ree Drummond's Birthday Tribute To Her Daughter

A lot changed during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that's true for Ree Drummond as well. When people went into lockdown, production for the "The Pioneer Woman," which has been on air since 2011, abruptly halted (via The Pioneer Woman). But that didn't stop Drummond — the TV personality had an idea for a new way forward. "My Mom texted us and was like, 'Can you guys help me film the show?" Alex, Drummond's oldest child, explained in an episode of #AskAlex.

The rest, as they say it, is history. What started off as a means to an end has slowly turned into the new normal. "I think it's fun! I think my Mom is just a lot more natural and it's very goofy," Alex said. Paige, the second eldest Drummond child said that the family members "all work very well together." As an added bonus, viewers of the show have gotten to know Drummond's kids by getting behind-the-scenes glimpses of life on the Oklahoma ranch. Viewers are now almost as invested in The Pioneer Woman's kids as they are in her recipes. From the Drummond family Easter pic to the huge milestone Ree Drummond's daughter just reached, the internet can't get enough of the family life updates. Most recently, The Pioneer Woman posted a birthday tribute to one of her daughters that melted her Instagram fans' hearts.