The Odd Connection Between 'Rick And Morty' And Wendy's Latest Promotion

The popular Adult Swim program "Rick and Morty" has moved beyond the quirky voyages of one mad scientist and his grandson to enter a new dimension: product promotion. Although the program garnered a cult following after just 11 episodes (via Rolling Stone), "Rick and Morty" started making moves in the fast food world in 2015, starting with a Carl's Jr. commercial (per QSR).

No one could have predicted the outcry from fans after watching Rick travel back in time during Season 3 and order McNuggets with a hefty amount of McDonald's Szechuan sauce (per YouTube). The blurb may or may not have spurred the resale of ancient Szechuan sauce for over $14,000 on eBay, but it did convince McDonald's to bring back the retired condiment for a limited time (per Restaurant Business).

Wendy's also has had some experience promoting its products through the buzzworthy Adult Swim series. Not only did "Rick and Morty" promote the fast food chain's new breakfast items back in 2020 (via YouTube), but just last year, select Wendy's locations offered a limited-time selection of colorful sodas in conjunction with the Season 5 of the show (per CNET). In celebration of Season 6, the show has linked up with Wendy's once again to spread the word on the brand's latest deals.