Talenti Just Dropped Another Top Chef-Inspired Flavor

The grand prize of Bravo's "Top Chef" is a $250,000 check, but the smaller trials that punctuate each season of the show can feel just as high-stakes as the finale. One such challenge is called Quickfire, which allots the final seven contestants with a tight 45 minutes to create dishes based on a specific theme. In addition to a $10,000 cash prize, the winner of the challenge is promised immunity from the episode's elimination round.

One Quickfire challenge had chefs make a dish using roses, and another had them zhuzh up cans of Campbell's soup. In 2021, the challenge centered around Talenti. In about the time it takes Rachael Ray to cook up a speedy weeknight dinner, chefs were tasked with creating a brand-new flavor for the gelato purveyor's decadent Layers collection.

The winner was Avishar Barua, whose "Buckeye Bon Bon" flavor took the form of Talenti Layers Peanut Butter Crunch, which featured peanut butter gelato swirled with graham cracker pieces, "brown butter sugar sauce," vanilla gelato, and chocolate peanut butter cups. This month, the company is releasing a second flavor based on its most recent challenge on "Top Chef: Houston."