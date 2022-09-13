Twitter Is Appalled By Lay's Fake Vegetable Flavor

Brussel sprouts may be tastier now than ever before thanks to science, but not everyone is convinced that they have a place in the snack cupboard. When snack food company Lays posted a mock-up of a bag of Roasted Brussels Sprouts Lays potato chips to its Twitter feed, some fans were not impressed.

"I would rather die," said one user. "What in the golden roasted crunch is this," another user asked, adding in a green-faced "sick" emoji for emphasis. Several others made comments along those lines, but surprisingly, some people were totally on board for what Lays hashtagged a #fakeflavor. "This sounds great! Wish it was real," shared ABC affiliate meteorologist Joe Winters. They weren't the only person to heap praise on this imaginary flavor, which left us thinking that if Lays ever were to make a Brussels sprouts-flavored potato chip, then this time of year, right before fall and Thanksgiving, would probably be the perfect time to release them. It's probably not likely, but thankfully for those who just can't get the thought out of their minds, brussels sprouts chips already exist (via Nom Nom Paleo).