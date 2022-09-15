Instagram Is In Tears Over GBBO's Prue Leith Chewbacca

The comments section of the "Great British Bake Off's" Instagram post is full of the laughing emoji with joyful tears, and people are raving about how much they love the show and cracking Star Wars jokes. If you adore watching the "Great British Bake Off," you might relate to the person who commented, "Highlight of the year really – love that it's back."

Leith absolutely committed to the bit as Chewbacca, and one person took note and said, "I can imagine Prue standing in front of the mirror and practicing the roar." The roar certainly does sound like it's been practiced and it commands your attention. Other people had some Star Wars puns and references of their own. For example, one person cleverly said, "'Pruey' for short," referring to Chewbacca's nickname, Chewy. Another person combined the Star Wars and baking themes and wrote, "May the fork be with you."

While we don't know if Leith came up with the Chewbacca noise herself or the producers suggested it, the sound has definitely been appreciated by fans. One person said, "Hats off to whoever talked Prue into doing that!"

Want to see more baked goods inspired by Star Wars? Duff Goldman's favorite celebrity clients include George Lucas, and Goldman ended up making a life-sized R2-D2 cake for him.