Olive Garden's Returning Dessert Has The Internet Drooling

Monday, Olive Garden confirmed that the pumpkin cheesecake will return to menus. The cheesecake, topped with a caramel drizzle, left many fans instantly drooling. One person commented, "reasons why i go to olive garden every week." While the pumpkin cheesecake might be a fan-favorite, this doesn't mean the other cakes and desserts aren't worth trying out, as another fan pointed out the cheesecake was as "Perfect as the other Olive Garden desserts."

Instagram fans aren't the only ones buzzing with excitement over the return of Olive Garden's Pumpkin Cheesecake. In the comments section of the brand's Twitter announcement, fans are raving about the seasonal dessert. One person left a bunch of heart-eyed emojis, and pumpkin cheesecake fan said, "Yessss! It's amazing!"

Have all of these positive reviews convinced you to give Olive Garden's fall cheesecake a try? If so, you'll need to hurry as the pumpkin cheesecake will only be around for a limited time (per Olive Garden's website). And if you can't make it to your nearest location tonight, you can still enjoy your favorite Olive Garden flavors at home with these copycat recipes.