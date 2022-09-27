Blake Lively's Genius Pumpkin Cake Hack Is Everything

Blake Lively shared her pumpkin cheesecake bundt cake hack on Instagram, with the caption, "Family butter pound cake. I just browned the butter instead. Added a splash of bourbon and half a pack of [Healthy Gourmet Kitchen] pumpkin cheesecake mix. Fall glow up" (per People). We're not sure what "family butter pound cake" is, but we're sure any interested bakers could substitute in browned butter that's been chilled until it has the texture of regular room-temperature butter. As for her other secret ingredient, Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip Mix from Healthy Gourmet Kitchen, it can be purchased online or at various stores in New York state.

Lively's half-sister, Robin Lively (herself an autumn icon thanks to a starring role in the cult-classic film "Teen Witch"), left a drooling emoji, orange heart emoji, and maple leaf emoji on the post, while actor and singer Rita Wilson said, "What is this heaven? So creative!" (via Instagram). Non-celebrities also had positive things to say about Lively's fall spread. "The Blakery looks incredible," said one punny commenter. Considering that it's only been fall for less than a week, we can only imagine what other autumnal treats and tricks Lively has up her sleeve.