Starburst's Quirky New Candy Will Use Biometric Fingerprint Scanners
Depending on how you look at things, the increasingly rapid "technologization" of society can be both a blessing and a curse. One can't rule out that the application of technology has made life easier, but one can also argue that a reliance on "smart technology" can lead to unexpected consequences. While both sides make fair and reasonable arguments, the one key question that stands out is: "Just what does all of this talk have to do with Starburst?"
Starbursts, those juicy, fruit-flavored, rectangular chews, are obviously a very popular candy. CandyStore.com reports that Starburst was ranked the fourth most-popular candy during the 2021 Halloween season, with the candy being most loved in Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, South Dakota, and Texas. Of course, most people will tell you that despite all the different flavors and varieties, such as the recently-released "Starburst Airs," the pink strawberry flavor is their favorite. That particular flavor is so popular that even big-name celebrities like Paris Hilton have an affinity for them.
Starburst seems to understand that strawberry is the preferred flavor of many people — and that some people aren't too willing to share. So how can you, the average Starburst enjoyer, keep your favorite flavor from others' grubby hands? If only there was some way, perhaps through modern technology, you and you alone can access your stash just with a simple touch, just like you would your smartphone.
Only your fingerprints can unlock this bag of Starburst
While most bulk bags of candy claim to be "share-sized," this particular box of Starburst candy boldly claims to be anything but shareable. In fact, only your fingerprints can unlock the crate of candy for you to enjoy thanks to a unique biometric fingerprint lock.
According to Foodbeast, Mars Wrigley has collaborated with safe-building company Mycube Safe to build what it calls an "All-Pink Unshare Pack." Resembling a large pink Starburst (and, as the title notes, filled with pink Starburst candies), the safe can only be opened through a biometric lock, which unlocks at the touch of the appropriate user's finger. This means that, unlike resealable bags that anyone can tear into, only you and you alone can open your box of strawberry Starbursts. Talk about high security for some candy.
The act of keeping your favorite flavor of Starburst candies for yourself is part of the "self-love" mentality that pink Starbursts reflect — or at least, that's what Mars Wrigley says (via PR Newswire). Pink Starbursts seem to be a symbol of a "me-first" mentality that encourages one to reflect on what makes them unique and to "treat themselves" for their accomplishments. While sharing is caring, as the old saying goes, one can argue that there are some benefits to showing how much you appreciate yourself and all that you do.
Although Foodbeast notes that these "Unshare Packs" will be available at major retailers, fans can enter to win a Pack until October 7.