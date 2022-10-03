Starburst's Quirky New Candy Will Use Biometric Fingerprint Scanners

Depending on how you look at things, the increasingly rapid "technologization" of society can be both a blessing and a curse. One can't rule out that the application of technology has made life easier, but one can also argue that a reliance on "smart technology" can lead to unexpected consequences. While both sides make fair and reasonable arguments, the one key question that stands out is: "Just what does all of this talk have to do with Starburst?"

Starbursts, those juicy, fruit-flavored, rectangular chews, are obviously a very popular candy. CandyStore.com reports that Starburst was ranked the fourth most-popular candy during the 2021 Halloween season, with the candy being most loved in Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, South Dakota, and Texas. Of course, most people will tell you that despite all the different flavors and varieties, such as the recently-released "Starburst Airs," the pink strawberry flavor is their favorite. That particular flavor is so popular that even big-name celebrities like Paris Hilton have an affinity for them.

Starburst seems to understand that strawberry is the preferred flavor of many people — and that some people aren't too willing to share. So how can you, the average Starburst enjoyer, keep your favorite flavor from others' grubby hands? If only there was some way, perhaps through modern technology, you and you alone can access your stash just with a simple touch, just like you would your smartphone.