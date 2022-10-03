Dunkin' Gets Spooky With These Glow-In-The-Dark Items

Just in time for spooky season, Dunkin' is celebrating proper, offering a new collection of Halloween-inspired cups. The tumblers were actually launched last Halloween season while supplies lasted, but due to popular demand, they're back on the shelves of local Dunkin' Donut restaurants nationwide.

Coming in three different spooky-themed shades, the tumbler cups are perfect for getting in the Halloween and fall spirit while on the go. According to The Focus, Dunkin' Donuts' new holiday tumblers come in three colors and designs to choose from depending on the witchy mood you're trying to summon this season. "Dunkin' is my boo" reads across the dark purple tumbler adorned with a cute ghost. The orange cup states, "I'm spooky before my Dunkin'," complete with a spider graphic. Last but not least, the popular coffee chain is also offering a special Hocus Pocus-inspired tumbler, reading, "Hocus Pocus, I need Dunkin' to focus." Each tumbler also glows in the dark, so you can sip your coffee in spooky style day or night.

Additionally, what's more perfect than adding a special Dunkin' Halloween drink or treat to your tumbler? The chain is now offering Halloween-shaped donuts, including spider, ghouls, vampires, and mummies to fulfill those sweet treat cravings. You can also indulge in Dunkin' Donuts' new Blood Orange Refresher in your new tumbler to ring in the spooky season as well, per Dunkin' Newsroom.