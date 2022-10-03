Dunkin' Gets Spooky With These Glow-In-The-Dark Items
Did someone say spooky season? Along with the colorful changing leaves, scary movies, and black and orange decorations, it's really all the fall-inspired foods that get us excited. Of course, all the Halloween candy gets us in the festive mood — all 3.1 billion dollars worth of it in the United States this year alone — but what about all of the baked sweets, drinks, and seasonal offerings at our favorite restaurants (via Statista)?
From the Boo! Oreos, Halloween Aldi Finds, Jack In The Box's monster tacos, spooky cooking shows on Food Network, and even Hocus Pocus-themed cereal, you can find just about anything spooky-themed in your local grocery store, television, or fast-food restaurant.
When it comes to fall-flavored and spooky coffee, Starbucks might be the first to come to mind for the best drink and sweet offerings. I mean, it's hard to compete with an average of over 424 million cups of Pumpkin Spice Lattes sold each season (via CNBC). But Dunkin' Donuts is here to help level up that spooky seasonal competition.
New spooky season tumblers
Just in time for spooky season, Dunkin' is celebrating proper, offering a new collection of Halloween-inspired cups. The tumblers were actually launched last Halloween season while supplies lasted, but due to popular demand, they're back on the shelves of local Dunkin' Donut restaurants nationwide.
Coming in three different spooky-themed shades, the tumbler cups are perfect for getting in the Halloween and fall spirit while on the go. According to The Focus, Dunkin' Donuts' new holiday tumblers come in three colors and designs to choose from depending on the witchy mood you're trying to summon this season. "Dunkin' is my boo" reads across the dark purple tumbler adorned with a cute ghost. The orange cup states, "I'm spooky before my Dunkin'," complete with a spider graphic. Last but not least, the popular coffee chain is also offering a special Hocus Pocus-inspired tumbler, reading, "Hocus Pocus, I need Dunkin' to focus." Each tumbler also glows in the dark, so you can sip your coffee in spooky style day or night.
Additionally, what's more perfect than adding a special Dunkin' Halloween drink or treat to your tumbler? The chain is now offering Halloween-shaped donuts, including spider, ghouls, vampires, and mummies to fulfill those sweet treat cravings. You can also indulge in Dunkin' Donuts' new Blood Orange Refresher in your new tumbler to ring in the spooky season as well, per Dunkin' Newsroom.