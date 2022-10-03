What's The Messiest Fast Food Burger? - Exclusive Mashed Survey

The word "messy" usually carries a negative connotation — a messy house is something we're embarrassed to have guests see, and "hot mess" isn't a good look on anyone. When it describes something like a burger, though, is it a good thing or a bad thing? Messiness, after all, may be the result of many delicious toppings, all piled on top but poised to slide into your lap at first bite.

A recent Mashed survey did not delve into the question of whether messiness was or was not a desirable trait in a burger (it probably depends on what color pants you're wearing), but we did, er, grill, 582 people about their opinion on which fast food restaurant serves up the messiest ones. We gave them a choice of six different restaurants, these being (in alphabetical order) Burger King, In-N-Out, McDonald's, Rally's (aka Checkers), Shake Shack, and Wendy's.

The results (cue the dramatic music) ... probably will not shock you because the chains that came out on top have received dubious accolades in several of our previous surveys, as well.