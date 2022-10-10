Target's Whipped Topping Line Gets The Fall Flavor Makeover

Although the weather's getting colder, if you want to enjoy fall flavors with ice cream or in iced coffee, there's a lot of cold and sweet seasonal products available. For example, Trader Joe's Salted Maple Ice Cream is exactly what Instagram users are craving. For people who need their caffeine fix in the morning, you can make our copycat recipe for Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and sip it before leaving the house. But, if you're looking for something versatile that will pair with your ice cream and coffee, then the answer might be Target's seasonal Whipped Topping line.

Instagram user @candyhunting shared a post that featured three of Target's whipped cream flavors: Marshmallow, Pumpkin Spice, and Maple Vanilla. And two of the cans — Pumpkin Spice and Maple Vanilla — are both only available for a limited time.

Although marshmallows might not be the first thing that pops into your mind when you think of fall, this provides an alternative for customers who are getting tired of all things pumpkin. Plus, a review from Guilty Eats says the marshmallow whipped cream is a great topping for hot chocolate.